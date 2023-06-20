Knife-sharpener held with six swords

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crime branch police have recovered six swords from the possession of a knife-sharpener Bablusingh Kalusingh Bhond (28, Chitte Pimpalgaon) from the railway station campus.

The incident sent shocking waves as the persons involved in sharpening of the domestic knives, iron vili and vegetable cutters are now selling swords in the city.

It so happened that the PSI (crime branch) Amol Mhaske, ASIs Satish Jadhav and Shaikh Habib were hunting for an accused wanted in a vehicle-theft case on Monday. Coincidentally, Habib spotted a suspicious movement of Bablusingh on the railway station campus. He started chasing him and in the meantime alerted his colleagues Sudhakar Misal, Popat Mangate, Sanjay Singh Rajput and Rajaram Dakhure, who also reached the spot. During the checking, the cops found six swords in the bag hanging to the bicycle. Bablusingh was arrested and handed over to the Vedantnagar police station for further action. He was selling each sword for Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500.