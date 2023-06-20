Krida Bharti's Yog Puraskar to Dr Rojekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yoga expert Dr Charulata Rojekar was felicitated with the 'Krida Bharti Yog Puraskar' for her outstanding contribution in a programme held at the Damuanna Date sabhagruha, Hedgewar hospital on Tuesday. Krida Bharti, an organization dedicated for sports and sports persons, organised the felicitation function on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. Former divisional commissioner Dr Purushottam Bhapkar, chairman of Hedgewar hospital Dr Satish Kulkarni, Yogacharya Dr Uttam Kalawane and Krida Bharti president Pankaj Bharsakhale were present.