Krushnarao Pawar no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2023 09:40 PM2023-10-08T21:40:03+5:302023-10-08T21:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pujari of the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple, and ex-servicemen Krushnarao Asaram Pawar (77, Goganathnagar, Begumpura) passed away due to prolonged illness on Sunday. His last rites were performed in the Begumpura crematorium. He is survived by three sons, a daughter and an extended family.