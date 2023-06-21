Kunal Agrawal new president of Agrawal Yuva Manch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kunal Gokulchand Agrawal was appointed as the president while Ashish Jaikumar Bharuka was elected as the secretary of the Agrawal Yuva Manch. The appointment of the new office bearers was announced by Sabha president Kunjbihari Agrawal and secretary Manish Agrawal.

Agarwal Yuva Manch's new initiative will start with providing books and school bags to the needy school students and in the coming time it will take up many more projects keeping in mind cultural, social, sports and health care, said newly appointed president Kunal Agarwal. He added that the yuva manch will work to strengthen the community and take it to new heights. The remaining office bearers are Pratik Agrawal and Ravi Gupta (Vice president), CA Amit Bagadiya (treasurer), Prasad Agrawal and Madhur Agrawal (joint secretary), Vijay Agrawal, Sachin Taksali, Shlok Bagadiya, Naresh Dhanuka and Pratik Pirthani (PRO).