Kundan Laate appointed RPI's divisional secretary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2022 10:15 PM2022-06-15T22:15:02+5:302022-06-15T22:15:02+5:30
Kundan Laate was appointed the secretary of the Marathwada division of the Republican Party of India (RPI).
RPI State unit executive president Baburao Kadam presented the appointment letter to Laate in a programme held here recently. Its city unit president Kishor Thorat, Prakash Gaikwad and Laxman Hiwrale were also present.