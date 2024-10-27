Kushwah visits MAGIC to discuss startup initiatives

Maharashtra's Industrial Development Commissioner and Maharashtra Industry Chairman, Dipendrasingh Kushwah, visited the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) on Sunday.

Accompanied by senior officials from the industry department, including Joint Director B.T. Yashwante, Industries Officer Vishwanath Bhambe, General Manager Swapnil Rathod from the District Industries Centre, and E&Y representative Amol Mohite, the delegation reviewed MAGIC’s initiatives and future projects. During the visit, Ashish Garde, Director of MAGIC, provided an in-depth presentation on the organization’s journey, achievements, and current projects. Garde highlighted the council’s role in bolstering the local startup ecosystem and outlined future expansion plans for CSN. Notably, Kushwah has been a key supporter of MAGIC and contributed to its foundation in his former role as CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society. The team discussed the progress of various startups incubated at MAGIC and underscored how the council’s efforts have spurred growth within the local economy. The MAGIC Incubator team members attended the session, adding insights on upcoming initiatives aimed at further advancing the city’s startup landscape.