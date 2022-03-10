Labour Colony occupants prevent district administration from surveying properties

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 10:

Tension prevailed in Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony area for sometime after the occupants wrongly assumed that the district administration has arrived with the JCB and squads to demolish their properties today at 1 pm.

The collector Sunil Chavan along with revenue and police squads has reached the place for conducting a survey of colony spread on 13 and a half acres of land. Earlier, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has ordered to demolish the dilapidated residential blocks and buildings in Labour Colony after March 20. Following strong opposition, the squads left the survey in the middle with a warning to vacate their possessions by March 20.

However, the arrival of squads and JCB, the occupants got panicked and thought the administration has come for demolition. They got angry and strongly opposed to the administration’s action. They sat before the JCB. They shouted slogans against administration. In the meantime, one woman felt giddiness. Hence tension prevailed in the vicinity for one to two hours.

Following the strong opposition, the survey was left incomplete and the squad left the place.

Earlier, the process of disconnecting the power supply and water supply connections of these occupants is underway. Today, the delegation suggested the occupants (relatives of retired personnel) to contact AMC and apply under for shelter under government scheme, if they have allotment letters with them.

The squads comprise sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, police inspector Ashok Giri, Prashant Poddar and other police constabulary. Meanwhile, the BJP camp has alleged that the administration is doing all this to favour the Pune-based contractor.

The district collector assured the occupants that the administration will work as per the court’s order. The survey is being done prior to implementation of the order. Hence the occupants should let the administration do its work.