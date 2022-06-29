Labour contractor duped of Rs 1.5L

Aurangabad, June 29:

A labour contractor from Waluj Industrial area was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh on the lure of giving a travel card for tourism. A case has been registered against the cheaters with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said Shivdas Navdev Dhumal (Siddheshwar Vihar, Kamlapur) works as labour contractor in Waluj MIDC area. He has an account with Mahindra Kotak bank in Bajajnagar. On March 2, his wife Radhabai Dhumal received a phone call from an unknown person and he told her that the bank will provide her with a travel card on which she can visit various tourist places. But, she refused to take the card, but the person told her that as per the RBI directives, she will have to take the card and cut the phone. Later, on March 4, Radhabai came to know that Rs 8,750 was deducted through her credit card. However, she ignored it and did not complain to the bank. On June 8, she received a call from an unknown person and he told her that the deducted amount of Rs 8,750 will be deposited in her account. He asked for her bank details and email security code. She gave him the information. But, Rs 1.50 lakh was deducted from the account on the same night. When realized that he has been cheated, Dhumal lodged a complaint against unidentified fraudsters with the cyber police station. Accordingly, a complaint has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.