Labour court orders to reinstate conductor back in service

Conductor was sacked for delay in depositing collected money

Aurangabad: Conductor Bhagwat Pawar, who was dismissed from service by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has been ordered to be reinstated in the post of conductor with consecutive employment within a month. The presiding officer of the labour court, SS Saharastrabuddhe, gave the orders recently.

According to details, conductor Bhagwat Pawar of Salegaon in Kaij tehsil of Beed district was working at Dharur depot as a conductor. On July 28, 2002 while going on duty from Dharur to Guhaghar, he fell ill on his return journey and after recovering from treatment at Barshi he deposited Rs 2760 as fare collected from passengers in Dharur depot on August 2, 2002. However, he was dismissed on March 26, 2003 on charges of embezzlement as he deposited the amount 3 days late. He filed a petition in the court through adv Anil N Suravase. During the hearing the court said that even if the charge of negligence against him is proved, the punishment of dismissal from service is not appropriate. Therefore, the court ordered the divisional controllers of the MSRTC to give other punishments instead of dismissal.