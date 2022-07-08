Labourer duped on lure of plot

Aurangabad, July 8:

A father-son due duped a labourer of Rs 1.20 lakh on the lure of a plot but did not give the possession. The incident occurred on May 27, 2019.

Police said, Balu Eknath Shingare is a labourer and was searching for a plot. He met Rameshwar Jamaji Shegaonkar and his son Sachin, who gave Shingare the plot. Shingare paid Rs 1.20 lakh to them. However, they did not give him the possession. Later, Shingare on July 7 lodged a complaint against the father-son duo with Cantonment police station.