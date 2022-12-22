Lack of basic amenities in Waluj Mahanagar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The residents of the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar have to face severe inconvenience due to the lack of basic amenities in this area. A kruti samiti of the residents alleged that the administration is negligent even about the minimum amenities here and has threatened to launch a severe agitation if their demands are not met.

The residential area in the Wadgaon area under Cidco jurisdiction does not have civic facilities. The residents of Akshay Tritiya Society are pursuing the Cidco administration for the past eight years, but they have not yet received it. The land reserved for a garden is being encroached and many are throwing garbage here. The water supply to this area is irregular and the roads are not tarred. The residents also face problems due to the lack of street lights, drainage lines, and an increased number of stray dogs.