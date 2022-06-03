Lack of coordination hits students

Aurangabad, June 3:

Due to lack of coordination between the district administration and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, the degree examination had to be postponed. Students had to bear the brunt. Due to the UPSC exam on June 5, the university decided to postpone all the papers for degree examination on June 4.

Parents and students have alleged that the UPSC examination was pre-scheduled. The university also announced the schedule of degree examinations. Accordingly, the examination was to be held on June 4 at 225 centers in all the four districts. Meanwhile, the district administration decided to take charge of some colleges for the UPSC exams. Therefore, the university decided to postpone the degree examination papers to be held on June 4. UPSC exams will be held on Sunday from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm in two sessions at 33 centers in the city. A total of 10,510 candidates have registered and a total of 1,552 employees have been appointed for the examination. As it is an UPSC examination, the district collector has instructed to take possession of the examination centres.