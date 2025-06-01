Ladda heist: 6 robbers’ trail leads to 12 arrests, More likely

May 15 – Six masked robbers loot 5.5 kg gold, 32 kg silver, and Rs 70,000 from Ladda’s Bajajnagar bungalow.

May 16 – Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme takes over the investigation.

May 26 – Five accused arrested: Amol Khotkar, Yogesh Hajbe, Suryakant Gangane, Syed Azharuddin, Sohel Shaikh, and Mahendra Bidve.

May 27 – Accused Amol Khotkar shot dead in police encounter near Wadgaon Kolhati; woman linked to his girlfriend detained.

May 28 – 13 tolas of gold recovered from Hajbe; Khotkar’s lodge sealed after forensic probe.

May 30 – Seventh accused, Devdas Shinde, arrested.

May 31 – Four more nabbed: Balasaheb Ingole (ex-employee and key informant), Mahesh & Ganesh Gorade, and Adinath Jadhav.

June 1 – Two more arrested: Babita Gangane (wife of accused Gangane) and Bharat Kamble (his father-in-law).

Total arrests: 12

Recovery so far: 33 tolas gold, 8.1 lakh rupees

Main loot missing: 5.2 kg gold, 32 kg silver, and Rs 70,000 cash

Status: Investigation continues; possible police involvement under scrutiny.