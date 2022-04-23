Lady accuses ageing landlord of stealing valuables worth Rs 9.5 lakh

Aurangabad, April 22:

A lady tenant has lodged a complaint with Cidco police station accusing her aged landlord of stealing valuables including cash and ornaments worth around Rs 9.5 lakh by breaking-open her locked residential block, one month ago.

Meanwhile, the landlord has claimed that the complaint is baseless. The lady has not paid rent to him for the last six months. She is also not vacating her possession. Hence he has registered complaint against her with Cidco police station.

According to police, the complainant Archana Manoharrao Medewar (38, resident of Vasantnagar in Harsul locality) stated that she runs an NGO, therefore, has set up her office in Navjeevan Colony (Hudco N-11) for the past four and a half years. She is a tenant of the accused Ashok Laxminarayan Amrute.

Her NGO got an award, as a result, she has been to Delhi to receive the award. She was not in the city and her office was locked from March 5 to 15. When she returned to city on March 15, she found the door of her office was open and the valuables were missing. It includes gold ornaments (chain, ear rings, rings etc), cash Rs 4 lakh, old fridge, 26 plastic chairs, three office table, computer, laptop, gas cylinder, TV etc. The estimated cost of the missing valuables is Rs 9.43 lakh. She lodged the complaint with Cidco Police Station. PSI Krishna Ghayal is investigating the case.