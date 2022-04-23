Lady jewel thieves active in city

Aurangabad, April 21:

In a surprising development, two women posing as customers, stepped into a jewellery shop situated in Cidco N-3, and managed to flee away with gold bangles of valuing Rs 2.03 lakh. The incident took place in P N Gadgil jewellery shop, on April 16 evening.

Police said, “ The complainant Shashank Suresh Paride works as manager in the above jewellery shop. On April 16 evening, two women stepped into the shop and told the salesman to show gold bangles. Considering them as prospective buyers, the salesman was showed many designs of the bangles. In the meantime, the ladies managed to steal bangles of weighing 39.180 grams by dodging the salesman and later on, they left the shop. The salesman realised about the missing bangles after sometime. Acting upon the information, the manager then viewed the CCTV footage and then lodged a complaint. Pundaliknagar police have registered an offence against two unidentified women. Further investigation is on by PSI Mane.