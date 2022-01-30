Lady Medical officer duped of Rs 20L on lure of doubling money

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

A lady medical officer posted at Ladsavangi was duped of Rs 20 lakh on the lure of making the money double. A case in this regard has been registered in Cidco police station against the accused Umesh More, his wife Kiran More and Vijayraj Jagtap.

Police said, Dr Vaishali Vinayakrao Dakle Patil (N-6, Avishkar Colony) works in government hospital as medical officer in Ladsavangi. In 2020, Dr Patil was introduced to Umesh More by an acquaint. More told her that he, his wife Kiran and father-in-law Vijayraj Jagtap are engaged in various bussinesses. They can double the money invested with them in just two months. Dr Patil showed willingness to invest in the business and also visited a company at Karodi to confirm their business. On August 31, 2020, she gave a cheque amounting Rs 5 lakh in the name of Mrutyunjay Enterprises account in Shamrao Vitthal Cooperative Bank. Later, she again gave cheques of Rs 10 lakh on September 24, 2020 and Rs 5 lakh on October 5, 2020. In all, she paid Rs 20 lakh to the fraudsters.

After two months, when she demanded for the return on her investment, the accused gave two cheques amounting Rs 17 lakh of Bank of Maharashtra but the cheques were dishonoured. Later, they started ignoring her. More again gave her the cheque of Rs 10 lakh of IDBI Bank which was also dishonoured. When realized that she had been taken for a ride, Dr Patil lodged a complaint in Cidco police station. API Dnyaneshwar Avghad is further investigating the case.