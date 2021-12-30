Lady posing as doctor and recovered money from patients traced

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

A woman posing as a doctor recovered the money from the relatives of the patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The guards tracked her and handed her over to Begumpura police, but the police after the inquiry let her go after a few hours. The GMCH guards on the allegation of recovery of money by the woman from the relatives of the patients searched her in the OPD. One person told the guards that she had asked for money to him just now and went away. He show the direction where she had gone.

The security officers and guards started searching her and found her on Begumpura Road. They brought her to GMCH, where during inquiry she confessed that she posing as a doctor took money amounting to around Rs 1 lakh from the relatives of the patients for the past nine months.

Later, the guards handed her over to the police. Several complaints regarding the woman recovering money from the patients and their relatives were received in the GMCH security and medical superintendent offices for the past few months. The guards were searching for her since then, GMCH security officers informed through a press release.

She was handed over to Begumpura police. During the inquiry, it was found that the girl is a second-year MBBS student. A lady doctor from the concerned department came to the police station and told that it is an internal matter. Hence, the girl was released, the Begumpura police said.