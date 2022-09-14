Lakhs of youths lost job opportunities due to

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

“ It was certain that Vedanta-Foxconn will set up its project in the State as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had made all efforts for the establishment of its plant here (in Maharashtra). The project got shifted to Gujarat at the 11th hour. Lakhs of youths lost job opportunities because of the Government headed by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis,” claimed Kunal Raut, the state president of Youth Congress.

Raut said that Youth Congress has decided to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (which falls on September 17) as ‘Berojgar Din’ owing to the rise in unemployment. The party will be liberal in nominating youths to contest the forthcoming AMC and ZP elections.

Warning to all

Raut urged the party members, activists and workers to bury their differences and join hands to strengthen the party or else a new executive body may get formed if the party discipline is not maintained and fails to behave themselves. Consider it as a hint or an opportunity,” said Raut while addressing the review meeting organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj.

The City Congress unit president Yusuf Shaikh, city president (Scheduled Caste Committee) Arun Shirsat, general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Zafar Khan, Khaled Pathan, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Varun Pathrikar, Sagar Nagare and others were present on the dais.

It is learnt that many office-bearers narrated their grievances before him by pin-pointing fingers towards one another. He then refrained the office-bearers from blaming each other publicly.

“ There are many issues of public interest like increase in prices of essential commodities, rise in unemployment, erratic water supply and poor garbage management etc. Hence, maintain a dialogue with the people by visiting their places. The party network will not expand if the fight with each other continues. Hence join hands, set aside the differences and work unitedly for the party,” stressed the state president (Youth Congress).