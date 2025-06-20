Lal Govind Dasji’s narration of Dhruva and Vrutrasura moves audience

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the second day of the five-day Shrimad Bhagavat Katha at ISKCON temple, Lal Govind Dasji’s vivid storytelling on King Parikshit, Dhruva, and Vrutrasura left the audience spiritually moved.

Referring to Parikshit’s final days, Dasji highlighted how surrendering royal comforts and turning to divine guidance brought the king peace in the face of death. “If we host Bhagavat Katha selflessly, the Lord ensures a speaker like Shukadev arrives when we need it most,” he said.

Explaining Dhruva’s life, Dasji emphasized that devotion has no age barrier. “At five, Dhruva’s six-month penance earned him a divine audience. With sincerity and resolve, even material desires transform under God’s grace.” Dasji also shared Vrutrasura’s tale, underlining that spiritual liberation is possible regardless of one’s birth or actions. “Despite being a demon, Vrutrasura remembered the Lord in battle and earned moksha through heartfelt prayer,” he noted. The event, hosted by the Bhagavat Katha Committee, saw participation from key city dignitaries including chief host Rajkumar Agrawal, co-host Kamalnayan Bharuka, daily hosts Anilji Patel, Nitinji Gupta, president Narendra Gupta, working president Dr. Sushil Bharuka, secretary Dr. Vishal Ladaniya, treasurer Govind Goyal, publicity head Ravi Machhar, and prasadam yajman N.K. Gupta. Bus services have been arranged from Mahavir Chowk, Bansilal Nagar, Bajrang Chowk, Mondha Chowk, Cidco, and Mukundwadi. For details, contact Ashwini Agrawal (9359130051) or Santosh Agrawal (9226774767). Organizers Jagdish Agrawal, Dilip Agrawal, Antim Eran, and Prafull Bharuka appealed for maximum participation. The session ended with aarti and prasadam distribution. The Katha is live-streamed daily from June 18–22, 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, on LalGovindDas YouTube and Facebook channels.