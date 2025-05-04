Land acquisition hearings held prior to Airport runway expansion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the Chikalthana Airport expansion project, 147 acres of land will be acquired. Several disputes over land ownership and possession have surfaced. Last week, Sub-Divisional Officer Venkata Rathod conducted hearings on objections raised against the land acquisition notification. During these sessions, 40 applications regarding name corrections were resolved.

However, 70 objections have been referred to the Land Records Department for verification, as claimants stated that although their land is included in the acquisition, their names were not listed in the official group records. Decisions on these objections are expected within a month. Valuation of properties is set to begin next week, according to official sources. A total of 360 objections were filed across various localities, with hearings beginning on April 24. On the first day, 44 objections from Murtijapur were addressed. This was followed by 126 objections from Mukundwadi on April 25. Hearings continued on April 29 with 41 objections from Chikalthana, while 35 more cases were taken up on April 30. On May 2, an additional 43 objections from Chikalthana were heard Out of these, 288 cases were deemed valid for hearing. Many claimants from Chikalthana, Murtijapur, and Mukundwadi objected that their agricultural lands are being acquired, but their names are not listed in the group register. Some of the affected properties include permanent and semi-permanent houses and huts. The Public Works Department has been tasked with assessing the value of these structures.