Land allocated under PMAY not be utilised for other schemes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The district administration has allocated around 105 hectares of land to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the construction of 20,000 residential blocks under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). If the AMC changes the utility of the land to implement any other scheme then we will take back our property, hinted the district collector Sunil Chavan.

Chavan said," The district administration has allotted the land without giving any thought that whether it equal surfaced or uneven surfaced. Today, we have given 32 hectares of land. It includes 10.41 hectares from Gut Number 472 and 6.72 hectares from Gut Number 473 (Chikalthana); 4.46 hectares from Gut Number 9 and 11.32 hectares from Gut Number 10 (Sunderwadi). The Department of Social Forestry has given the land at Sunderwadi. There are few encroachments upon it and the AMC would have to remove it. It will also have to level it at some spots." If the scheme is not implemented within the stipulated period and failed to provide facilities to the beneficiaries then the district administration will take back the land. The AMC could not implement any other scheme on the said land, he hinted.

Each beneficiary will be getting a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh from the Central and State Governments under PMAY. The beneficiary will have to repay an amount of Rs 8-10 lakh. Moreover, there will be a 50 per cent concession in the cost of land. The amount of subsidy will be deducted from the total cost of construction. Nobody will be getting the possession free, explained the collector.