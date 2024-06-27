Land developer beaten up for Rs 50 L extortion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A land developer was beaten up at Tisgaon Shivar for not paying extortion of Rs 50 lakh.

A case was registered against Mohammed Abdul Azim and his accomplices at Cantonment Police Station on Wednesday.

Mohsin Khan Abdullah Khan (36) owns land at Tisgaon Shivar (gut no 43). He started plotting business on the land. The business was inaugurated in the presence of relatives.

Mohammed Abdul went there at 2 pm on June 15 and obstructed their work. The accused demanded his share or Rs 50 lakh extension and started beating up the complainant. The accused threatened the complainant with dire consequences if money was not paid. A case was registered against Mohammed Abdul and his accomplices.