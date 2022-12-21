Land rights conference on Friday

Aurangabad

Various organisations have come together to confront land rights -related issues in the country and are organizing conferences across the state. As a part of this, a ‘Land Rights Conference’ will be organised at Balwant Vachnalaya, Aurangpura on December 23 between 12 noon and 5 pm.

President of Bhartiya Dalit Panther Adv Ramesh Khandagale will preside over. The main speakers will be national president Jamin Adhikar Andolan Vishwanath Todkar while the guests of honour will be president of Swaraj India Lalit Babar, Jaikisan Andolan’s Subhash Lomte, Adv Shivaji Admane, Madhukar Kasab, S S Khandalkar. The chairman of the reception committee will be Adv Vijay Jadhav.

The issues of land ownership, sustaining on government lands, those who tilt the land should have the ownership, Gairan land and other issues will be discussed. The organisers have appealed to the people to attend the conference in large numbers.