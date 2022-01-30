Landge promoted as Subhedar Lieutenant

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Natthu Landge from Uddangaon in Sillod has been promoted as Subhedar Lieutenant in Indian Army for his excellent service. He is the first person from Uddangaon to reach this post.

Landge joined army in 1994 and was posted at various places. He has been promoted for his excellent service at various places for 37 years. He has been congratulated from various strata of society.