Landslide halts traffic at Daulatabad Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A landslide struck Daulatabad Ghat around 6 pm on Sunday following two days of heavy rain, bringing traffic to a sudden halt.

Tourists, devotees, and daily commuters were stranded as debris blocked the road. Acting swiftly, sub-inspector Dadasaheb Bansode and his team constables Mahesh Ghughe, Prakash Dhatrat, and Balu Ahir reached the site. With the help of a JCB and tractor, they cleared the route within hours, restoring normal traffic flow.