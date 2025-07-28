Landslide halts traffic at Daulatabad Ghat
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 28, 2025 00:15 IST2025-07-28T00:15:11+5:302025-07-28T00:15:11+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A landslide struck Daulatabad Ghat around 6 pm on Sunday following two days of heavy rain, bringing traffic to a sudden halt.
Tourists, devotees, and daily commuters were stranded as debris blocked the road. Acting swiftly, sub-inspector Dadasaheb Bansode and his team constables Mahesh Ghughe, Prakash Dhatrat, and Balu Ahir reached the site. With the help of a JCB and tractor, they cleared the route within hours, restoring normal traffic flow.