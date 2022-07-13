Large discharge from water project at Jayakwadi, warning to 35 district

Aurangabad: At present 80,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from Jayakwadi water project. Alert has been issued to 35 riverside villages in both Gangapur and Vaijapur. It has been raining heavily in the catchment area of ​​Nashik district for the last three days. The river Godavari is overflowing. For the first time this year, the river has been flooded and the water level in Jayakwadi dam has dropped to 40 per cent. Villages along the river have been instructed to remain vigilant and District Collector Sunil Chavan is reviewing the disaster management from the tehsil office.

Due to the inflow of flood water in Nashik, the water level of Jayakwadi has increased by five feet in the last 24 hours and 56.19 Dalghami (2 TMC) water has been added. On Tuesday night, the dam started inflow with a capacity of 45938 cusecs. The dam control room said that the inflow would increase considering the discharge from the upper dam. Meanwhile, the dam's water reserves reached 40% on Tuesday evening.

The water released from the dam group in Nashik district hit the Jayakwadi dam at midnight on Monday. Nashik district, which falls in the catchment area of ​​the Jayakwadi dam, has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. Meanwhile, the inflow in Jayakwadi Dam has been increasing since Tuesday morning at 7 pm. The inflow in the dam was 45938 cusecs. The water from all these dams enters the Nandurmadhameshwar dam. From there, the Godavari river is flooded due to the increase in the Godavari basin with a capacity of 78276 cusecs. The administration has warned the citizens of Godakath from Nashik to Gangapur.