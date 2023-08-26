Large idols grace Khokadpura's Jagrut Hanuman temple's Pranpratistha

Sacred Shivling and Lord Shri Ram Idol grace the occasion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khokadpura's ancient Jagrut Hanuman temple was immersed in a momentous event as a devotee-led procession brought a revered Shivling and a Lord Shri Ram idol from Madhya Pradesh's 'Bakawa' village. The sacred idols, hewn from Narmada river stones were paraded through the city streets in a procession on Saturday for the Pranpratistha ceremony.

Accompanied by a vibrant band from Chalisgaon, participants of all ages donned saffron kurtas adorned with 'Om Nama Shivaay' insignias. The procession was accompanied by decorated bullock cart carried the idols, including marble depictions of Nandi, Shivapinda, Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.

The ceremonies included Punyahwachan, Matrik Pujan, Nandi Shraddha, Deity installation, and Aarti. Rituals like havan, and Abhishek, will be held in the coming days marking the culmination of the Pranpratishta ceremony on August 28. Satish Katkate, Sunita Sonawane, Rameshwar Bhadve, Raju Gadhe and others were present.

Shivling weighing 35 kg

Weighing 35 kg, the Shivling and the 3-foot-tall marble Lord Shri Ram idol stand as symbols of spiritual devotion. Beyond its religious essence, the event fosters unity and cultural reverence within the community.