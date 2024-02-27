Large plot owners face hurdles in Gunthewari scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 50 percent discount on betterment charges offered by the municipal corporation for plots and houses up to 600 sq ft under the Gunthewari scheme has left large plot holders in a predicament. While the scheme initially allowed constructions up to 1500 sq ft, the recent revision excludes larger properties from the discount benefit.

This scheme, aimed at regularizing unauthorized constructions in the city, has benefitted over 10,000 property owners and generated a revenue of Rs 125 crore for the corporation. However, the initial 50 percent discount led to a surge in applications, followed by a halt when the fee reverted to 100 percent.

Despite repeated requests for a blanket 50 percent waiver on Gunthewari charges, administrator G Sreekanth's decision only offers the discount for houses up to 600 sq ft. This limited exemption is predicted to dampen participation in the scheme.

The corporation's stance is that it already charges a 100 percent fee for regular constructions and questions the justification for exempting those who built illegally. Authorities are reportedly against a complete waiver, considering it unfair to citizens who follow proper procedures for building permissions.