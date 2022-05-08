Last date of admission confirmations for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS aspirants ends on May 10

Aurangabad, May 8:

The admission confirmation date for the second institutional level round of health science courses in private unaided and minority colleges across the State will end on May 10.

After the end of the first round of institutional level, vacancy position and a list of eligible candidates for the round were released on Thursday as per the All Indian Rank obtained by the aspirants in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2021.

The eligible candidates were asked to apply in person with their respective colleges in prescribe format from May 6 to 8 for the admissions to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BPTH courses.

The general merit and category-wise first selection list were released online on the colleges' portals till Sunday evening. The names of nearly 21,000 candidates figure the provisional list.

The selected candidates can report the colleges in person along with original documents and requisite fees up to May 9 (until 5 pm). The colleges will display the admitted candidates on the first selection list and vacant seats after 6 pm on May 9.

The second selection will be released after 7 pm, on May 9 in the respective colleges and selected aspirants should confirm their admissions up to 2 pm on May 10. The institutes will have to update the admitted candidate status in the ‘College Feedback Module’ on May 10. The last date of admission for AYUSH and allied courses is the same.