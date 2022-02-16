Last date of joining for health sci colleges for admissions extended

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of joining to the allotted colleges of various health sciences courses including BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing’ for three days.

The online preference form filling process for the courses was completed from February 5 and 8. The selection list for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) was announced on February 10.

The last date of joining the selected college as per the seat allotment and submission of the status retention form was February 16. Candidates requested SCETC and the Ministry of AYUSH to extend the date.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of the Ministry of Ayush published a notice of date extension. Following this, the CET Cell also extended the last date up to February 19. The Cell appealed to candidates and colleges to take note of the date extension and no further extension for joining and filling status retention form will be given.