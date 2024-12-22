Last day of Rotary Maha Expo Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Rotary Maha Expo 2025, which has been energizing Marathwada's economy, will wrap up on Monday. Over the past three days, thousands of citizens have visited the expo to shop and explore various stalls.

Today, students from local schools visited the expo, adding to the large crowds of citizens who flocked to the event, especially on Sunday. Many took advantage of free health services, including bone density tests and diabetes screenings. The expo featured a wide range of stalls, from household goods to spare parts, cars, and food items, with products from both Maharashtra and other states.

Tomorrow marks the final day to visit and enjoy the expo. This event has successfully brought together entrepreneurs and customers, helping businesses connect directly with their audience, say District Governor Dr. Suresh Sabu and organizer Satish Lonikar.