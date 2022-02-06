Latadidi was very fond of photography

Getting appreciation from the singing legend was a memorable experience for me- Kishor Nikam

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was very fond of photography and was very enthusiastic about her photos. She inquired every small detail and also showed interest in my digital camera. Clicking her photographs and getting appreciation for the singing legend was a memorable experience for me, said renowned photographer Kishor Nikam, while recalling her memories.

Speaking to AurangabadFirst, Nikam said, I met Lataji in December 2004 for a one day photo shoot for an album 'Maitri Jivachi' at Khadakwasla, Pune. I was left speechless when director Gajendra Ahire informed me about the shoot. I reached Pune with my digital camera and three other cameras. It was a mesmerizing and tense experience to meet her for the first time. But Latadidi greeted me with an expression of an old acquaintance. She even remembered our names till the end of the shoot. I clicked her photos while she was meditating under a tree. She got distracted by the sound of the click. However, without showing any kind of annoyance she asked me to show her the clicks. She then inquired about the digital camera that was new at that time. Lataji enthusiastically asked me if the photographs were good. She pinched her ears when she missed an expression in one of the photographs. It was a memorable experience for me as I was the first photographer from Marathwada to click her photographs.

Habit of meditation, keen about work

During the recording, we saw how keen she was about her work. It was a full day shoot, but despite her age she never took any rest. She had a habit of doing meditation in the afternoon. She only took rest after the shoot got over. Lataji was very particular about the songs and lip synchronizing during the shoot.

Very caring personality, good memory

After the shoot got over we all assembled at the farmhouse to have lunch and leave. But she insisted that we avoid travelling at night and made us stay. She personally offered us a ground nut chutney that she had made. She gave everybody an autograph. She was somewhat shocked when I took a A-4 size paper for the signature. But she happily signed it when I told her that I will frame the signature.