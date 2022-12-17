Latest technological innovations at the AISA expo

Aurangabad: The engineering expo organised by the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) at Ayodhyanagri ground on railway station road is witnessing the latest technological innovations. The exhibition attracts stalls of robotics technology, safety materials and machinery that make human life easier.

The exhibition on industrial safety, automation and robotics, has become a special attraction. It has a separate dome of 30 stalls from Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Noida and Aurangabad displaying manufacturing equipment related to industrial safety and technology. Industrial accidents, fire safety equipment, gloves, shoes, goggles, special suits and many other items are on display. A special feature of the exhibition is a special type of kit that prevents workers from snake bites while working in the mines.

Seminar on Industry 4.0 concludes

A seminar on Industry 4.0 was held in this exhibition on Saturday. Experts elaborated on the current trends in manufacturing technology including automation and data exchange, along with developments in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cyber-physical systems. Adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is crucial for Indian manufacturing for several reasons, it can improve efficiency, increase product quality and promote sustainability. By adopting these technologies, Indian manufacturers can remain competitive in the global market and contribute to the country's economic development, the experts said.