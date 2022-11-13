Latur trader cheated for ₹9L on pretext of giving admissions

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

AURANGABAD

Cidco police station, on Thursday, booked three persons for allegedly cheating a Latur-based trader for Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of giving admissions to their preferred courses at ATI University. The accused have been identified as Asif Qureshi, Awez Qureshi, and Aref Qureshi (all residents of Azad Chowk).

Turab Biradar (Riyaz Colony, Latur), in a complaint lodged with the police, stated that his sons Waseem and Adil, and Shahnawaz Qurshid, daughter of one of her relatives, were keen to take admissions to D Pharm and M Tech courses. He shared his concern with his friends Farooq Tamboli, Rabbani Patel, and Babu Daulat Shaikh, to which they took him to ATI University, located at Bajrang Chowk.

They met ATI University chairman Asif Qureshi, who sought Rs 3 lakh for the admission of each student. Biradar deposited Rs 1.50 lakh in the university office on April 13, 2016. He paid the remaining amount after ten days through RTGS.

On receiving a receipt for the fee payment, Biradar submitted the students' documents to the university. Asif Qureshi informed Biradar that the admission process for all three students is complete and their examination will be conducted in one sitting.

In 2019, Quereshi informed Biradar that the university had rejected their admissions and asked the latter to collect their documents. Biradar insisted the chairman for a refund. To his surprise, Qureshi began avoiding him. When Biradar visited the university office in November 2020, it was closed. Feared losing his money, he filed a complaint at Cidco Police Station. PSI Krishna Ghayal is investigating the case.

Box

Complainant threatened

Qureshi called Biradar in his office located at Azad Chowk recently and threatened him with implicating him in false cases. He also threatened the complainant with dire consequences.