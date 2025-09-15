Lawyer booked for posting obscene video of victim on WhatsApp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage has been repeatedly pressuring the victim to withdraw the case.

He posted an edited obscene video of the victim on her social media on Saturday night. It came to light that he also threatened to make the video go viral. A case was registered against adv Mahendra Bhagwan Nainav at the Mukundwadi Police Station in this regard.

As per the victim’s complaint lodged with the police, the accused said, "You've found someone else, enjoy with him. You were going to withdraw the case, but since you complained to the police, now I’ll give your ‘supari’." The accused issued such threats and also sent her some morphed and edited videos from his own Instagram account.

The victim was frightened after watching these videos and immediately contacted a female police constable for help. However, while the videos were being checked, Nainav deleted them.

He later sent her more threatening messages, saying, "Now I have your photos. I will make them go viral and defame you in society." The victim preserved screenshots of all these messages and has filed another complaint against Nainav. Based on that, a new case was registered against him.

Allegations against Police

Fed up with the ongoing harassment, the victim went to the Mukundwadi Police Station at midnight. There, she alleged that a female police constable misbehaved and even manhandled her.