Laxmikant Chincholikar no more

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

Laxmikant Chincholikar (87, Jyotinagar) passed away due to old age on Saturday. His last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of writer Dhananjay Chincholikar.