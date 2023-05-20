Lay water lines, gas lines in advance before building smart roads

Administrator G Srikanth's suggestion, inspection of the Ulkanagari road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal administrator G Srikanth has instructed the placement of boards detailing the responsibilities of citizens and contractors during road construction. Important guidelines include the removal of water and gas lines before commencing work. Srikanth personally visited the Ulkanagari area on Saturday morning to address the concerns raised by citizens.

Residents expressed their fears of rainwater entering their homes due to the increased height of the cement concrete roads, which lack proper drainage. Administrator Srikanth suggested the preparation of side drains to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater. It was revealed that there are 12 locations where citizens need access from the main road on Ulkanagari road. Currently, citizens face difficulties in commuting on the main road due to lack of cement block structures on both sides. There is a need to accommodate water and gas lines. The issue of encroachments on drains was also raised by citizens.

Instructions issued by the administrator

G Srikant urged citizens not to drive vehicles on unpaved roads and to avoid driving through curing areas, while contractors are expected to implement safety measures and install barricades. The guidelines also emphasize the provision of alternative routes for citizens during road works and prompt removal of debris after completion. The administrator highlighted the importance of officials conducting inspections to ensure the quality of road work. Smart City project manager Imran Khan, Kiran Adhe and Sameer Joshi from PMC, were present.

Numerous complaints of increased height

The Smart City's construction of two roads, from Roplekar Hospital to Jawaharnagar police station and Divisional Sports Complex to Ulkanagari, has prompted numerous complaints from citizens. Administrator Srikanth has ordered taking necessary steps to mitigate the inconveniences faced by residents during the road construction process.