Layer upon layer of human pyramid for breaking Dahi handi

Cheers and chants fill the atmosphere with energy

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

East and Central BJP celebrated Dahi handi festival vigorously. Cheers and chants of Govindas reverberated through the city. Dahi handi festival was organized by BJP at Pundliknagar, Bajrang Chowk, TV Centre, Jijau Chowk, Aurangpura Ashwamedh Krida Mandal and Connaught Garden.

Actress Gayatri Datar and Saili Sanjeev attended the ‘Namo Dahihandi' event organised by cooperative minister Atul Save. The Jai Rana pathak tried to break the handi by forming a seven layer human pyramid at Pundliknagar. Many teams tried to break Dahi handi by trying to form a nine layers human pyramid.

Children with disabilities were given an opportunity to break Dahi handi at Jijau Chowk and TV Centre. The youth danced to the beats of the DJ and various Hindi-Marathi remix songs. Dahi handi was hung at a significant height with the help of cranes. Laxmikant Thete, Mangalmurthy Shastri, Shailesh Hekade, Surendra Kulkarni were present at Pundliknagar. Anil Makariye, Rajgaurav Wankhede and Pramod Rathod also organized Dahi handi festival. Govinda teams from Begampura, Kanchanwadi, Naregaon, Cidco and Rajabazar participated in the Dahi handi celebrations.

Every street was crowded

Citizens had gathered in large numbers to watch the Dahi handi festival in Aurangpura, Gulmandi, TV Centre, Hudco, Connaught Garden, Bajrang Chowk and Pundaliknagar. Actresses were invited to two places. Every street was crowded with citizens. All roads leading to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir road, Bajrang Chowk, TV Centre and Gulmandi were closed. Many citizens expressed the opinion that the one-way road should be open for traffic.