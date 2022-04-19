Laying of main water pipelines delays for want of coating; third party inspection

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 18:

The nodal agency of new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1680 crore, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the project contractor GVPR, had earlier announced that the laying of main pipelines will start from first week of April. However, three weeks has passed to the deadline, but it is still uncertain that when would the works would actually kickstart. Presently, it is reasoned that the work is being delayed as the main pipelines deprive of coating and third party inspection.

The scarcity of water is becoming grave issue in the city each day.The citizens are getting water on a gap of 8-9 days.They are forced to come on roads for water.Presently, the two pipelines, through which, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), is drawing water has become out of order.

The life expectancy of these pipelines has already been ended.Hence the AMC is worried over its condition, although the state government is trying its best to get it done as early as possible.

The guardian minister Subhash Desai has recently held a meeting with water supply minister Gulabrao Patil at Mantralaya in Mumbai to speed up the works. The key authorities also attended the meeting.The GVPR company, the contractor of new water supply scheme, was ordered to speed up the works, in the meeting.Later on, the MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh surveyed the main road from Jayakwadi Dam to Paithan so that the works of laying main pipelines get started soon.The marking process has also been done.

Singh held a meeting to review the status of water works on Monday.He said, “ The main pipelines are ready for laying. However, there is a need of coating them and conduct a test before it. The coating machine will be arriving soon. After coating of pipes, we will be conducting a third party inspection and after receiving its report the works to lay them will be undertaken.It may take another one week to receive the report and start the laying works.”