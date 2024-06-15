Leaders lock horns over school students' uniform

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Schools were reopened across the State on Saturday after summer vacation. However, on the first day of school, students did not receive uniforms.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve targeted the State Government while the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Shinde Sena) MLA Sanjay Shirsat gave him a strong reply.

What did Ambadas Danve say?

Schools were restarted across the State from today. There are 48 lakh school students in the State. All the students are from ordinary and poor families. It seems that the Education Department has adopted the policy to favour contractors, specially from Gujarat to supply uniforms. Despite this, students did not get uniforms on the first day of their school.

The Government announced to provide two uniforms to the students. However, now it is being said that cloth is being while Rs 100 is being given for sewing. No cloth has been given yet, so, there is no question about the availability of stitched uniform. Uniforms will not be available for another one to one and a half months to the students. The situation indicates whether the State is being run for the contractors and percentage. Private schools are also forcing parents and students to purchase educational materials from certain shops. Parents should complain in this regard.

What did Sanjay Shirsat answer?

It is unfortunate that people from UBT still have not come out of the percentage mindset. All know that during the model code of conduct of Lok Sabha for the last two months, responsibilities were given to the employees of the education department also.

Everyone was busy with their work. There is no question of percentage anywhere. Going to such a low level and taking the percentage is the work of 'UBT' people.

We are not going to take out a morcha at the contractor's house, nor are we going to ask for a percentage there. Those who did not get the percentage should take out a morcha to contractors' homes. It is the Government’s stand to do whatever good it can do for the schools where children of the poor study. Uniforms will be given to the students immediately. They (UBT leaders) can't live without taking the name of Gujarat if anything happens tomorrow.