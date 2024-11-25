Leakage in Kranti Chowk ESR water pipeline poses inconvenience to dependents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's water supply will be shut off for two days starting Tuesday. Before this, a leakage occurred in the 400mm diameter water pipeline leading from the Kranti Chowk overhead water tank to various settlements. The Municipal Corporation's water supply section has been working to locate the source of the leakage for the past two days. As a result of this work, the settlements dependent on the Kranti Chowk elevated storage reservoir (ESR) are facing water scarcity. Adding to the woes, they will not receive water for the next two days.

Affected localities

The water supply from the Kranti Chowk ESR is distributed to localities such as Ramanagar, Paithan Gate, Khokadpura, and Gandhinagar. The leakage was detected in the 400mm diameter water pipeline coming out of the water tank. Jalna Road, being a heavily trafficked area, has had work underway since Sunday to locate the leak. On Monday, excavation work was done along the median, but no leakage spot was found by evening. As a result, traffic on the route from Milk Dairy to Kranti Chowk was moving slowly throughout the day. Now, excavation work will be carried out on the route from Kranti Chowk to Milk Dairy.