Learn to honor great men when they are alive

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

We are celebrating the 75th year of Independence. However, great men are not honored even today in the country. They are honoured only after their death. This is unfortunate. Therefore, learn to honour the great men around you, said Acharya Pulaksagarji maharaj. He was speaking on the fifth discourse series organised under the Dnyan Ganga mahotsav in city on Thursday. union Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was present on the occasion.

Speaking further, Acharya said that whenever a great man is born, the world stands against him. Because truth does not work in the world of lies. Only fools criticize the men of honour. A person has no value as long as he is alive. This is today's misfortune. So learn to respect the living. Always remember that truth is difficult to digest, so the crowd is more on the side of falsehood. One should learn to face this crowd. It is from this that great men emerge. Basavraj Mangrule, Shobha Dariwal, Punit Balan and Janhavi Balan and others were present on the occasion.

I consider myself lucky

I consider myself lucky to take the blessings of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. I have seen the lives of many people change by his sermons. It has been proved that especially through the path of truth and non-violence we can get what we want.