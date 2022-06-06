Lecture held in Bamu on Shivswrajya Din

Aurangabad, June 6:

A lecture was held at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday as part of Shivswarajya Din celebration.

Noted thinker Pradeep Solunke deliver the lecture while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the programme.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, National Service Scheme unit director Dr Anand Deshmukh, and director of Students Development Department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar were present.

Earlier, Shivjyoti rally was also taken out from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue to the administrative building.

Speaking at the programme, Pradeep Solunke said that all should read books to embrace the thoughts of great leaders.

“Shivaji Maharaj gave preference for the welfare of the public. The woman had great respect in his kingdom. Today’s young generation should not forget this,” he added.

VC Dr Yeole also spoke.