Lecture held in Dept of Fine Arts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special lecture on the influence of the dramatic element on sculpture and ancient sculptural art was held in the Department of Fine Arts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday.

Dr Satish Pawade of Mahatma Gandhi Kendriya Vidyalaya (Wardha) explained the concepts of Sambhanga, Tribhanga, Dwibhanag, and Abhanga while using various mudras in Indian sculpture, and architecture, using drama science.

He also guided how the heroines of drama-Shalabhanjika, Vrkishika, Apsara, Yakshani, Dev Gandha, Surgandha and Sursundari were portrayed. Head of the Department Dr Shirish Ambekar made an introductory remarks. All the teachers and students of the department were present in large numbers for this programme.