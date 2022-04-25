Lecture held in Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, April 25:

Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Sir Sayyed College organised a lecture on 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: A Supreme Nationalist’ recently as part of the birth anniversary of the celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr Shankar A. Gavali, the main speaker highlighted the contribution of Dr Ambedkar to nation-building and framing of the constitution of India. He pointed out the role of Dr Ambedkar in various fields and emphasized.

President college’s education society, Dr Shamama Parveen lauded the efforts of the college in organising such programmes. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed and Vice-Principal Dr Shaikh Mohd. Azhar took efforts toward the success of the programme. Dr Shaikh Suhel conducted proceedings of the programme while Prof. Mohd. Ahmeduddin proposed a vote of thanks.