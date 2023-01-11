Lecture in Bamu on 29th name extension day

Aurangabad: A lecture will be organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 14 to celebrate the 29th name extension day of the university.

Dr Ishwar Nandpure (Nagpur) will deliver the lecture at 10.30 am on Saturday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will also grace the event. Director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Kahn appealed to all to attend the programme.