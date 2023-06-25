Lecture on Social Justice Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vasantrao Naik Study Centre and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold a programme at Mahatma Phule Hall , at 11 am ,on June 26 to celeberate Social Justice Day and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti.

Former vice-chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane will deliver the lecture while VC Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagan Sakhle also grace the vent. Parag Hase and Dr Kaweri Laad appealed to all to attend the programme.

