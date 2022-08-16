Lecture & poster exhibition held on Partition Horror Remembrance Day

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Departments of History and Political Science of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women jointly organised a lecture and poster exhibition to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on ‘Partition Horror Remembrance Day.’

The programme started with Naat and a patriotic song by Afsheen Fatema. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui was the chief guest of the programme. Rizwanullh Khan and dignitaries guided the participants on the partition of the country.

Students of the senior and junior college presented posters on ‘Partition Horror Remembrance Day,’ ‘Freedom Movement’, ‘The Remarkable Work on Dr Rafiq Zakaria on Partition’.

Dr Lubna Shireen conducted the proceedings. Convener of the programme Dr Abdullah Chaoush and Dr Tanmay Paithankar took efforts and guided the students.

Vice Principals Dr Vidya Pradhan and Farhat Sultana, heads of various departments, staff members and students were present. Dr Khan Talat Sultana proposed a vote of thanks.