Lecture series at Varad Ganesh temple

Aurangabad:

A lecture series by Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has been organized in association with Chaitanya Mitramandal and Ganesh Sabha from between October 14th to 19 every evening from 6.30 pm to 8 pm in the cultural hall of Varad Ganesh temple at Samarthnagar.

Swami Swaroopananda will provide extensive guidance on the subject of 'Mrityunjay Mantra and Human Life'. Ganesh Sabha president Manoj Padalkar has appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme in large numbers.