Lecture to mark breastfeeding week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Association for Adolescents and Child Care India (AACCI) and the Shiva Trust organised an awareness lecture on the significance and benefits of breastfeeding at Aurangabad Nursing College to mark world breastfeeding week. Renowned lactation expert and a knowledge sharing session by Lactation expert and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC) from the city Dr Roshni Sodhi guided the students about the significance, benefits, and common problems faced by mothers. She informed the students how to counsel and assist them in the earlier days after the delivery.

Earlier, principal Ruda Stefen made an introductory speech while AACCI chief and pediatrician Dr Datta Kadam also shared his thoughts.

Vice principal Donit John, Dr Neeta Soni, Dr Vishnu Kadam and Dr Manjusha were present.